Enugu LG polls: PDP BoT member lauds sportsmanship of 37 parties

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Board of Trustees, Amb. Mrs. Justina Eze, has applauded the sportsmanship displayed by 37 out of the 40 registered political parties in Enugu State, in accepting defeat and endorsing the outcome of the November 4 Local Government Elections in the state.

Amb. Eze said that the gesture was rare and a clear proof that the elections were credible, free and fair and in conformity with international best practices, commending the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for the feat.

The PDP BOT Member also hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for fulfilling the promise he made to the people of the state that credible and peaceful Local Government Elections will be conducted in the state in 2017.

She added that the governor’s unprecedented achievements, despite the nation’s daunting economic challenges, his peace initiatives and commitment to the tenets of inclusive and participatory democracy, PDP’s vigorous campaigns in all the nooks and crannies of the state, among others, saw to the landslide victory of the party at the polls, saying that “Enugu people are so lucky to have Gov. Ugwuanyi as their governor”.

Amb. Eze frowned at the antics of “a few individuals”, who she said have failed in their attempts to discredit the exercise, advising them to display a sense of maturity and appreciate the fact that the present administration is peaceful and extremely focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

She disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi recognizes and respects all past and present leaders in the state irrespective of political affiliations, stressing that such an uncommon leadership style should not be taken for granted.



The PDP BOT member advised that “any past leader who attempts to undermine the untiring efforts of the governor to sustain the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State should refrain from such an untoward act as it is inimical to the progress of our dear state”.

The former ambassador maintained that the PDP’s landslide victory at the polls was not a surprise, because the party is united, strong, formidable and very popular in Enugu State, with a humble and visionary governor who is so loved and accepted by the people of the state for his acts of good governance, peace, humility, care and vision.



“With the recent verdict by 37 out of the 40 registered political parties in Enugu State that the outcome of the November 4 Local Government Elections were credible, free and fair, and in conformity with the minimum requirements of international best practices, it is clear that all the allegations by a few individuals to the contrary, are unfounded and needless distractions”, she said.

It would be recalled that 37 out of the 40 registered political parties in Enugu State unanimously adjudged the Saturday’s Local Government Elections in the state as free, fair and credible and in conformity with the minimum requirements of international best practices.

The political parties stated that their first hand observations of the election in every part of the state showed that the exercise was “free, fair and credible”, commending ENSIEC for “its neutrality and impartiality throughout the period, beginning with the issuance of notice of elections on August 1, 2017”.