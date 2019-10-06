Enugu school wins Fed Govt 2019 educational award

Model Secondary School, Nsukka in Enugu State on Saturday, emerged the 5th  best school  in public category for  2019 President’s Teachers & Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The prestigious national award, which was conferred on the school at the Eagle Square, Abuja, was sequel to the general assessment of infrastructure, E-Library, quality teaching & learning in public secondary schools in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The outstanding feat, according to the Executive Chairman of Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Barr. Nestor Ezeme, who received the award on behalf of the school, was a fallout from various educational interventions by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, which ensured the overhaul of all classroom blocks at Model Secondary School Nsukka, construction of dormitories and dining hall with state-of-the-art facilities”.

Other pivotal interventions, according to him include “installation of ICT/E-Library through the works department of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) and recruitment and training of quality teachers, leading to excellent performance of the school’s JSS3 and SS3 students in junior and senior WAEC, respectively, among others”.

