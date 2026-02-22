Two of the Nigeria Premier Football League’s most decorated sides meet in Port Harcourt on Sunday (today) as Enyimba travel to face Rivers United in a matchday 27 encounter shaped by contrasting fortunes.

Between them, the clubs boast ten league titles and a sustained presence in continental competition, but their current trajectories could hardly be more different.

Rivers United, third on 42 points from 22 matches, remain firmly in the title race with four games in hand over leaders Ikorodu City and Rangers.

Enyimba, by contrast, sit 14th with 31 points, just two above the relegation zone.

The Pride of Rivers head into the fixture unbeaten in five league matches since a 4-1 defeat to Barau FC in Kano ended a nine-game run.

Their most recent outing saw them rescue a dramatic late draw against Kwara United in Ilorin in a rescheduled Matchday 22 fixture.

After falling behind to a first-half strike from Shamsudeen Muhammed, Rivers pushed for an equaliser and eventually found one deep into added time when goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso spilled a cross, and Boluwaji Sholumade reacted quickest to bundle home.

The 1-1 draw was, however, marred by crowd trouble, with reports that Rivers officials were attacked and left stranded in the dressing room after the final whistle.

Despite the off-field turbulence, the result kept Rivers within touching distance of the summit as they continue their domestic resurgence following continental disappointment.

Enyimba’s campaign has been far less stable. Their only win in the last four matches came via a late strike against Bayelsa United in Aba, while a draw in Lafia offered little relief.

A home defeat to Ikorodu City last weekend prompted changes behind the scenes, with Emmanuel Deutsch unveiled as head coach and Daniel Eke appointed sporting director in a bid to steady the season.

Defender Paul Odeh, a former Rivers United player, believes the club can respond positively despite their precarious position.

Speaking after training, he said preparations had been encouraging ahead of the trip to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

“Preparations for the game have been good. Everybody is in shape and working hard. We understand what is at stake, and we are focused on going to Port Harcourt to make a statement,” Odeh said.

The reverse fixture in Aba ended goalless, and Odeh insists the People’s Elephant can claim a result on the road.

“The first leg ended 0-0 in Aba. If they could come to our ground and get a draw, we believe we can also go there and pick up points. We are optimistic about getting a positive result this weekend,” he added.

Enyimba will be without suspended striker Bassey John, while goalkeepers Anozie Chinedu and Kevin Ogunga remain sidelined through injury.

Mid-season signing Daniel Simon is also unavailable, although full-back Uwana Asuquo is pushing to return.

Since 2016, the sides have met 21 times in the league, with Rivers United winning nine, Enyimba six and six matches drawn. With pride, points and positioning at stake, Sunday’s contest offers Rivers the chance to tighten their grip on the title chase, while Enyimba seek to pull clear of danger and reignite a faltering campaign.