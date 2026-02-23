Airspace over Lagos was temporarily suspended on Monday after a fire broke out at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Six people were injured but all were said to be in stable condition.

Fourteen people were trapped in the control tower before being evacuated by emergency teams.

The fire appears to have started at about 3pm in a server room on the first floor of Terminal 1.

The flames damaged the airport’s departures hall which is undergoing a $500 million renovation.

Nigeria’s Airspace Management Agency said it was working to establish a temporary control tower to restore operations.

Flights resumed at 7.30 pm.