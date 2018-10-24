Ernest Shonekan still alive as Ogun govt dispels death rumour

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday said former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan is still alive and not dead as being rumoured.

As rumours of Shonekan’s spread yesterday, the Ogun State Government said such rumours should be disregarded as the former Interim President was still alive.

Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, denounced the rumour through a telephone call to journalists.

“It is a lie from hell. Baba is alive.”

Shonekan is a British-trained Nigerian lawyer, industrialist, and traditional chief.

Shonekan was appointed as interim president of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida on 26th August, 1993.