Esperance beat Al Ahly to win CAF Champions League

Esperance de Tunis have been crowned 2018 CAF Champions League champions following a 3-0 (4-3 on aggregate) win over Al Ahly at the Stade Olympique de Radès on Friday evening.

Saad Beguir bagged a brace for the Tunisians before Anice Badri sealed a perfect display in the second-leg of the final, following a 3-1 defeat to their north African counterparts at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria last weekend.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges in Radès, with the ‘Red Devils’ happy to sit back and soak up all the pressure, leaving it up to the Tunisians to push forward in search of a way back into the tie.

Moen Ben Cherifia was a mere spectator as the home side launched wave-after-wave of attack in search of the game’s opener, but Al Ahly were proving a difficult unit to break down.

Persistence, though, finally paid off for Esperance right on the cusp of halftime as Beguir struck home following a swift move down the right flank.

The Tunisian attacker latched onto a square ball from Badri – showcasing superb strength and composure – before poking the ball past an onrushing Ahmed El Shenawy to send the home fans into delirium.

Beguir completed his brace in the 54th minute, heading home following a pin-point cross from the right to take the Tunisians in front on the away goals rule.

Esperance. to their credit, continued to dominate proceedings and push forward for a third, knowing that a goal from Al Ahly at that point would take the tie back into the Egyptians’ favour.

Badri, though, extinguished any Al Ahly hopes of a record-extending ninth CafCL crown with a superb solo effort in the 86th minute, the goal being his eighth of the tournament.

The burly forward weaved his way past a few helpless Al Ahly defenders before unleashing a powerful shot into the corner of the net from the edge of the area, to seal a third CafCL title for Esperance.- Super Sport.