Ex-Pres. Jonathan felicitates with Buhari at 75

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze on Saturday, the ex-President described Buhari as a statesman whose rare experience of leading Nigeria at different times, has earned him a special place in history.

The statement read:

“I wish to most sincerely congratulate you on your 75th birthday. My family and I are pleased to join your numerous well wishers to felicitate with you as you mark this day.

“Your Excellency, you are a statesman whose place in history as Nigeria’s leader, at different epochs in our nation’s development journey, is guaranteed.

“I pray that God Almighty that has kept you alive and healthy will continue to protect and strengthen you as you lend your efforts to the bid to realize our collective dreams for a greater and more prosperous nation.

“Congratulations!”