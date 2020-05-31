Fed Govt orders delivery of relief materials to Sokoto

The Federal Government on Saturday ordered relevant agencies to provide relief materials to survivors of the recent attacks by bandits in communities in the Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, directed her ministry’s agencies to swiftly commence action on the provision of relief items to those affected.

She said the organisations should work in collaboration with the appropriate agencies of the Sokoto State Government in providing the much-needed relief to survivors of the attacks.

Umar-Farouq was quoted in a statement issued by her ministry in Abuja as saying, “The ministry will stand with the people in their hour of deprivation and need.

“It will do this by ensuring that the pains inflicted on them by the terrorists are mitigated through appropriate interventions.”

She said it was shocking that terrorists operating as bandits would commit mass murder.

The minister described the affected communities as peaceful, adding that innocent citizens in the affected areas were engaged in agrarian life without posing a threat to anyone.

Umar-Farouq said in addition to the killing of innocent citizens, the livelihoods of residents of the communities had been disrupted as hundreds of families were displaced from their homes.

She also commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks.