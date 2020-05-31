Pres. Buhari reconstitutes NNPC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Presidency said on Saturday.

The reconstitution became necessary after the tenure of board members appointed in 2016 expired.

Members of the new Board include Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South-South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The new board will be in place for three years.

