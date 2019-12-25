Fed Govt poor in policy articulation, says Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has said the Federal Government is poor in articulating its policies.

He also advised leaders at all levels of government to respect the freedom of the media.

Kukah said these during his annual interactive session with journalists to mark Christmas at St. Bahkita Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto.

He stated that the government must carry the media along in their policies.

The cleric slammed the Federal Government for not mobilising its citizens ahead of major decisions, including the decision to close the borders.

He said, “This is a burden. I think the Federal Government is poor in articulating its policies. Government should have done well in carrying people along in their policies and programme. I don’t know much about the economy concern for the amount of violence and criminality in the country. I support the closure of the borders.

“When such a decision is to be taken citizens should be carried along. In other countries, government carries along its media in taking critical decision.

“In a sane clime, government carries the media along in articulating and disseminating it policies. Government should respect the freedom of the media, while the media houses should not relent in discharging its duties.”

Kukah also urged religious leaders to enlighten their followers on teachings that promote religious harmony in the country.