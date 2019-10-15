Fed Govt sets up Police Trust Fund committee

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 12-member Ministerial Interim Committee on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

The committee is expected to develop a framework to train and equip police personnel to tackle insecurity in the country through appropriate funding mechanism.

The ministry’s spokesman, Mr Oluseyi Odutayo, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, disclosed that the committee had the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Nnamdi Mbaeri, as its chairman.

A lawyer, Moremi Soyinka-Onijala, daughter of Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, is also a member of the committee. In the list are Dr Kayode Musbau; Bombata Babatunde; Afroka Chukudi; CP Joseph Egbunike; Acting CP Shehu Shuaibu and DCP Augustine Saromi.

Others are DCP Jonathan Towruru; Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba; ACP Abel Zwalchir; and Director, Police Service Department in the ministry, Zubairu Muhammed.

Dingyadi explained that the selection of the committee members, comprising directors, heads of units in the ministry and senior police officers, was informed by the need to meet various sectors’ requirements.

Among other things, the committee will draw up the take-off budget for the trust fund; liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for a suitable office accommodation for the administration of the fund and determine the logistics and other necessary requirements for its effective take-off.

It will also develop an organisational structure for the administration of staff of the fund, propose a timeline for the fund take-off and propose a date for the inauguration of the board.