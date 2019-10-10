FG asks states to access N1.5bn agric loan

The Federal Government has asked states to embrace the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria to enable them to access N1.5bn loan for agriculture.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning , Mr Ernest Umakhihe, said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning in Asaba the scheme was aimed at diversifying the economies of the states, focusing on agriculture.

He said, “The country’s gross domestic product report has constantly indicated that the oil and gas sector dominates other sectors in terms of contribution to the National GDP.

“The Federal Government has done a lot regarding the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme for states, which has led to Nigeria’s self- sufficiency in rice and other crops.

“Nigeria has come to the point of ‘no going back’ in her economic transformation policy. I implore you to support and replicate the economic policies of the Federal Government in your respective states.”

Umakhihe commended Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the introduction of empowerment programmes into the state.

They are Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs programmes, Production and Processing Support Programme and Public Private Community Partnership for Large Scale Commercial Farming and Agro-processing .

The Secretary to the state government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said since its creation Delta had focused on creating a peaceful state.