FG asks states to access N1.5bn agric loan

October 10, 2019

The Federal Government  has  asked states   to embrace the  Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria to enable them  to  access N1.5bn loan for agriculture.

The  Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning , Mr   Ernest Umakhihe,  said on  Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning in Asaba the scheme was aimed at diversifying the  economies of the states, focusing  on agriculture.

He said, “The country’s gross domestic product report has constantly indicated that the oil and gas sector dominates other sectors in terms of contribution to the National GDP.

“The Federal Government has done a lot  regarding the Anchor Borrowers’  Scheme for states, which has led to Nigeria’s self- sufficiency in rice and other crops.

“Nigeria has come to  the  point of ‘no going back’ in her economic transformation policy. I implore you to support and replicate the economic policies of the Federal Government in your respective states.”

Umakhihe commended  Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the introduction of empowerment programmes into the state.

They  are   Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs programmes, Production and Processing Support Programme  and Public Private Community Partnership for Large Scale Commercial Farming and Agro-processing .

The  Secretary to the  state government, Mr   Chiedu Ebie, said  since  its  creation Delta had  focused on creating  a peaceful state.

