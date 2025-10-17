The Federal Government has dismissed reports circulating online that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

Some viral online posts had claimed that the Federal Government had abolished the use of JAMB for admissions into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, and that individual institutions would henceforth conduct their own entrance examinations.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, described the claim as “false, baseless.

The minister also stated that the viral post did not originate from the ministry.

“At no point did the Ministry issue or authorise any statement suggesting that JAMB is no longer mandatory for admission into tertiary institutions,” Alausa stated.

He reaffirmed that JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions across the country.”

The established admission processes through JAMB remain fully operational, and any contrary information should be disregarded in its entirety,” the minister added.

Alausa urged the public, particularly prospective students, parents, and tertiary institutions, to rely solely on official communication channels of the Ministry and JAMB for accurate and verified information regarding admission policies.

He also emphasised the ministry’s continued collaboration with JAMB and other relevant agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and credibility in Nigeria’s tertiary education admission system.“

We remain committed to protecting the integrity of the admission process and ensuring that merit and due process guide all admissions into higher institutions,” he said.

While warning the media outlets, bloggers, and online platforms, the minister cautioned against publishing unverified information.

“Misinformation capable of causing unnecessary confusion within the education sector must be avoided,” he warned.

The minister reiterated that there has been no change in JAMB’s role, which remains central and indispensable in Nigeria’s tertiary education framework. Any publication or online post claiming otherwise “is entirely false and should be treated as such.”