The Federal Government has lifted the suspension on the operations of Arik Air.

Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), announced the development in a post on social media Thursday.

This comes more than a week after the airline’s planes were grounded over a dispute between Atlas Petroleum and Arik Air.

However, Achimugu said the conflict has been resolved.

“The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the DG of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo has successfully resolved the impasse between Arik Air and Atlas Petroleum,” he said.

“By this resolution, Arik Air will begin operations today.

“The priority of the Minister and the NCAA remains to ensure safe and secure air travel for all passengers.

“Arik Air passengers are currently checking in for scheduled flights.”

On July 30, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said it grounded some aircraft belonging to Arik Air after a federal high court order. NAMA said the court’s order was regarding a case of $2.5 million owed by Arik to Atlas Petroleum International Ltd.