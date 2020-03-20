FG orders closure of federal tertiary institutions, unity colleges

As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government has directed heads of federal institutions and principals of Unity Colleges nationwide to close down the institutions.
Also, the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, has said the tertiary institutions in the state might be close over the scourge.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono told Daily Sun that the decision to close down the schools was protect and safeguard the lives of students/pupils from the deadly scourge.
Already some state governments and the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have closed down school and the scheme to check the spread of the virus.
Echono said: ”We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately. Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March.”
The permanent secretary said the ministry will monitor development as total closure might be ordered at any moment.
Wahab said the state government is accessing the situation and that on Sunday, a decision will be taken whether to shut down the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe and other state-owned institutions.
THE PRESIDENT MUST ADDRESS THE NATION
Finally, the quissiling Senate found their voice to say something significant to the INEFFECTIVE PRESIDENT to do the needful at this auspicious moment of our life, but the busy-body media aides who know that their principal is incapacitated, have chosen to haul stones at the SENATE. What a shame!
All over the world, leaders who know their unions are addressing their people and taking charge of the situation, working closely with and giving directives to relevant bodies, as well as giving hope to the citizens. That is the minimum a president is expected to do at this time. And I think it is a no-brainer for anyone calling himself a leader, no less a president of a country like Nigerian.
For Garba Shehu or any other presidential aide to berate The Nigerian Senate for suggesting that Buhari should address the nation, is itself a big slap and insult to the citizens of this country and leaves much to be desired about the capacity of the president. We call on Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the country on the country’s state of health with regard to COVID-19.