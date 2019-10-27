FG, Oyo govt train 246 for conditional cash transfer

About 246 facilitators have received training for the implementation of the Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) also known as Household Uplifting programme in Oyo state.

Speaking at a two day step-down training programme for cash transfer facilitators from 14 additional Local government areas of the State, held at Plaza De Haruna, Oyo, the Commissioner for Women Affairs & Social Inclusion Alhaja Faosat Saani who was represented by the Coordinator, State cash transfer under the Ministry, Mr Ezekiel Oladipo said that 172 facilitators were previously trained from 19 Local Government areas in the State and they have started work in their various communities.

“This training is called enrolment training where 5,627 beneficiaries have been receiving the monthly cash transfer of #5,000 in 19 Local government areas.

“Today, additional 74 facilitators from the remaining 14 Local Government areas in the State are being trained to carry out the same functions at the grassroot level for 8,258 beneficiaries to cover the 33 local government areas in the State.

“These facilitators would be working with the beneficiaries that have been selected for the implementation of the cash transfer programme in communities and LGAs, We are so lucky in Oyo State that the Federal government is covering the whole 33 LGAs of our State”, he said.

Commending the Federal and Oyo State State governments for supporting the local government areas to alleviate the plights of the vulnerable persons, Alhaja Sanni explained that the programme was designed to reduce poverty and socio-economic vulnerabilities among poor households in the country adding that the target beneficiaries would be helped to build resilience to withstand shocks, risk and improve their survival.

One of the facilitators, Mr Gbadero Adepoju from Orire Local Government Area said the programme was laudable, promising to complement the efforts of the governments poised towards success of the programme by following the laid down guidelines for the beneficiaries and the facilitators.

The additional 14 LGAs include; Ona-ara, Egbeda, Orire, Ogo-Oluwa, Olorunsogo, Irepo, Lagelu, Ogbomoso south, Ogbomoso North, Surulere, Orelope, Ibadan South east, Ibadan North East, Ibadan North.