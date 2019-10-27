Ekiti State releases N182m for teachers’ allowances

The Ekiti State government has approved the payment of N182m as core subjects and rural allowances to science teachers in public secondary schools as well as primary and secondary school teachers working in rural communities.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola who made this known in Ado Ekiti, said a total of 6, 840 teachers from both primary and secondary schools would benefit from the largesse.

Daramola explained that core subjects allowance would be paid to public school teachers teaching Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Basic Science, English Language and Mathematics while rural teachers allowance is to be paid to those who are working in rural communities.

He said that the payment of the special allowance would cover four months – January, February, March and April 2019.

The Commissioner disclosed that N89. 9m of the amount is for core subject allowance for 2, 777 teachers while the sum of N91. 7m is earmarked as rural allowance of 3, 063 teachers.

Daramola called on beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by discharging their duties meritoriously.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in March 2019 released N146m for Teachers’ allowance for October, November and December, 2018 for 6, 203 teachers.