The federal government has approved the rerouting of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland in honour of the late Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry.

Speaking at a Night of Tribute in Abuja yesterday, Umahi described Mprigi’s death as a profound loss to the nation and recalled his unwavering commitment to national development, integrity, and bridge-building in the Senate.

He noted that Senator Mpigi’s legacy extends beyond his constituency, with impactful projects in Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kano states.

Umahi described the late lawmaker, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District, “as a man of impeccable integrity, whose word was his bond, emphasising that such consistency is rare in politics”.

The minister highlighted Senator Mpigi’s instrumental role in resolving challenges on key road projects, including the Bodo-Bonny Road and the Eleme-Onne section of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

In recognition of Senator Mpigi’s service, he stated that president Bola Tinubu has approved the rerouting of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

Umahi assured the bereaved family of the Federal Government’s support, pledging to sustain Senator Mpigi’s developmental vision.

The minister prayed for the repose of Senator Mpigi’s soul, urging Nigerians to draw inspiration from his legacy of integrity, patriotism, and service.