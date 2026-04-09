Supporters of a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by its factional National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, staged a protest in Abuja on Thursday, voicing strong opposition to what they described as interference by prominent political figures in the party’s affairs.

The demonstrators, carrying placards and chanting slogans, demanded that the party be left to manage its internal structure without external pressure.

The protesters specifically called out key figures — David Mark, Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso — urging them to “leave the party alone.”

According to the group, the ADC must remain independent and free from the influence of politicians they claim are not core members of the party.

Also present at the demonstration was Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives, who joined the protesters in solidarity.

The protest highlights growing internal tensions within the ADC.