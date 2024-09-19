The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has solicited the support of Jigawa residents for interventions targeted at easing economic hardship in the country.

It also enlightened the residents on how to access the intervention programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the enlightenment took place at a one-day sensitisation organised by the National Orientation Agency(NOA), on Wednesday in Dutse.

In a remark at the event, the Jigawa Coordinator of NOA, Mr Ahmad Tijjani, pointed out that public support was crucial to the success of all government initiatives and projects.

He said that the Federal Government had introduced policies with a positive impact on the lives of the people, adding that the policies required public support to encourage the government to do even more.

“The government has been proactive in its efforts to lift Nigerians out of poverty and excess hardship through its newly introduced interventions which people need to explore.

“Government is highly concerned about the welfare of the citizens, therefore, there is the need for better understanding and courage to pass through the changes,” the Coordinator said.

The Coordinator called for mutual affection among Nigerians and emphasised the need to imbibe the spirit of effective management and sharing.

Earlier, the Head of the Federal Information Centre in Jigawa, Mr Bashir Galadanci, had said that the federal government’s interventions were reaffirming the commitment to boost the welfare of the citizens.

He said that the interventions were projected to penetrate the grassroots for the benefit of all.

“This sensitisation is to provide the citizens of Jigawa a good understanding of how to access the variety of interventions,” Galadanci said.

He appealed to Jigawa residents to key into the interventions to explore new opportunities that could improve their living standards.

In a presentation at the event, Prof Ali Siro, a lecturer at the Sociology Department, Federal University, Dutse, highlighted some of the initiatives including the Students Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Corporation.

Others included Compressed Natural Gas, Digital and Creative enterprise, and the Small-up Artisan Programme.

Other interventions highlighted included the National Youths Talent Export programme, National Housing Initiative, NANO Business Support, Nigerian Youths Academy and Micro and Small Business Loan.

The Don also spoke on the eligibility, flexibility and repayment mode of the intervention schemes and their benefits to the participants.

In a goodwill message, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hamim Sanusi, commended the Federal Government for the multiple interventions introduced to cushion the effect of its new economic policies.

Represented by the Senior Councillor in the Emirate, Alhaji Mustapha Aminu, the Emir urged the federal government to make the loans more flexible to avoid the burden of loans to workers.