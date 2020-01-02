First Bank assists police on foiled robbery investigation – Management

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd has confirmed that a customer service executive assigned to the bank by one of its vendors was helping the police in the investigations of the attempted robbery in one of its branches in Abuja.

The bank stated this in a statement by Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications on Wednesday in Lagos.

“We are aware that a customer service executive assigned to us by one of our vendors is helping the police with their investigations into the attempted robbery that happened last week in one of our branches in Abuja.

“We remain grateful that none of our staff or customers lost their lives during the incident.

“We will however refrain from commenting further at this time until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations and we urge all to cooperate fully to enable seamless investigations.

“As a responsible organisation that has built trust on the pillar of security and safety for over 125 years, continuous improvement involves taking learnings even from unfortunate situations to further strengthen our security protocols,” Ani-Mumuney said.

There was an attempted robbery at the bank’s Mpape, Abuja branch, on Dec. 28, 2019.

The attempted robbery incident was foiled due to immediate response by the police and military