Four persons die in Magodo building collapse

October 13, 2019 0

Four persons have been confirmed dead after a house built on a hill collapsed on another in the Otun Araromi area of Isheri – Magodo-Isheri.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osayintolu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies recovered include a mother and her three children.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to find more people believed to be trapped in the rubble while relevant agencies are working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Retired Nigerian soldiers demand Veterans’ Ministry

Military retirees in the country have urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Veterans Affairs Division in the Ministry of Defence to a full fledged Veterans’ Ministry to cater for their welfare ...