Four persons die in Magodo building collapse

Four persons have been confirmed dead after a house built on a hill collapsed on another in the Otun Araromi area of Isheri – Magodo-Isheri.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osayintolu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies recovered include a mother and her three children.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to find more people believed to be trapped in the rubble while relevant agencies are working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.