Four Turkish abductees regain freedom in Kwara

The four Turkish nationals abducted in Kwara State have regained their freedom.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, received the men on Friday at the Police Headquarters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The victims, said to be construction workers, were abducted from a local bar on Saturday last week at Gbale village in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

They are Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

Addressing reporters on Friday, Mr Egbetokun explained that the police have been working round the clock with local vigilantes to secure the release of the victims.

He added that the effort led to the arrest of a member of the gang which kidnapped them on Thursday while another one was apprehended on Friday.

According to the police commissioner, this mounted pressure on the gang and forced them to release the captives unconditionally.

He disclosed that the kidnappers initially asked for a ransom of N400 million and later reduced their demand to N100 million.

Egbetokun, however, insisted that no ransom was paid for the release of the foreigners.

He noted that three suspects have been arrested so far while others were at large.

A medical doctor was also invited to examine the expatriates at the Command headquarters.

The police commissioner said the victims would be taken to Abuja after the doctor might have finished examining them.