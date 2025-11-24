The 38 members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Isegun, Eruku, rescued from bandits on Sunday, have arrived at the Kwara Government House, where they were received by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other senior officials.

Details surrounding their release were not disclosed by government officials as of press time.

The rescued victims, looking exhausted after days in captivity, arrived in a long bus escorted by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Governor AbdulRazaq briefly interacted with them before they were taken to the Government House clinic for medical evaluation and treatment.

Speaking to journalists, the governor reiterated his appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support in securing the victims’ release. He, however, stressed that the state would not fully celebrate until the schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State are safely rescued.

Vanguard gathered that the freed victims are expected to spend the night at the Government House, while arrangements are being made to reunite them with their families in Eruku once they are medically cleared.

One of the rescued congregants, Bamidele Emmanuel, recounted the ordeal, describing the attack as traumatic. According to him, the church’s thanksgiving service had just begun when gunshots suddenly rang out.

“They surrounded the church. Three people were killed and some were injured,” he said.

He added that the abductors marched the victims deep into a forest and warned them against attempting escape.

“The experience was harrowing,” he recounted.

The Kwara State Government continues to monitor the victims’ recovery as efforts intensify nationwide to secure the release of the remaining abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi.