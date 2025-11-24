Cristiano Ronaldo once again reminded the football world of his enduring brilliance on Sunday, scoring a spectacular bicycle kick for Al-Nassr to cap a 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

The 40-year-old Portugal superstar met a cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley that left the goalkeeper no chance, reminiscent of his iconic overhead strike in Turin.

Jorge Jesus’ side dominated from the start, with Joao Felix leading the way in the first half, registering both a goal and an assist.

Ronaldo came close earlier in the game, first with a shot from the edge of the area and later with a close-range attempt that goalkeeper Moris brilliantly saved.

The match ended in dramatic fashion, including a red card for Al Khaleej, before Ronaldo’s final flourish secured his 955th career goal.

The victory keeps Al-Nassr perfect this season with nine wins from nine matches.

Ronaldo has just returned from international duty with Portugal, where he was sent off against Ireland but celebrated his country’s qualification for the World Cup.

If selected, he would set a record with a sixth World Cup appearance, further cementing his status as one of football’s greatest ever players.