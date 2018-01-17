Fresh Boko Haram strike kills many in Adamawa

Reports from Adamawa State say many people have been killed and others abducted in a fresh attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Pallam community in Madagali Local Government Area.

Residents, local officials confirmed on Tuesday that the attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of Michika and Madagali areas.

Pallam is the hometown of the Deputy Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Tsamdu.

Fleeing residents said the onslaught lasted for about five hours, reports Premium Times.

“They sneaked into our town Pallam, midnight at about 11 p.m., and started shooting sporadically, killing and burning houses. They (Boko Haram) abducted some of our people mostly men.

“I escaped by the whiskers and fled into a nearby hiding place before escaping; no soldier came to our rescue. For now I can’t tell the exact figures of the casualty. It was terrible!’’ a fleeing resident, Abamu Japhet, said.

Confirming the night attack, a member representing Madagali, Michika at the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale, said the terrorists, ”killed even livestock, looted and burnt many houses.”

“I had a distress call that they have again launched night attack at Pallam. As I am talking to you now, the casualty figures is yet to be ascertained but they killed and abducted people and also burnt houses. Even before this attack, the terrorists had earlier ransacked Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities. Infact, hardly a day will pass without attack, let the government wake up.

“We want President Buhari to visit us and see the horrible scenario being meted on our communities,’’ he said.

When contacted, police spokesman in the state, Othman Abubakar, said he is yet to be briefed on the development.

“I am yet to get details of the attack but I will get back to you later,” he said.

Boko Haram appears to have intensified its onslaught in recent weeks in its eight-year bloody insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives in the North-east.