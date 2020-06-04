Frontline workers benefit from Health Workers Fund

The N1 billion Health Workers Fund set up to support frontline health workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic has supported more than 60 frontline health workers since it launched in March.

Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, Chairman, Governance Board of the Fund, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.

The seasoned public health expert and former Commissioner of Health in Ogun State said almost N59 million has been donated to the Health Workers’ Fund by public spirited corporate organisations and individuals.

“We are very proud of our strides so far, and are excited by the opportunity to provide succor to frontline health workers in the country. More than 60 health care workers from different parts of the country have been paid tokens in appreciation of their service at this critical time. We want them to be motivated when they walk into COVID-19 Isolation centres because some of their basic needs are sorted.

“With the rising cases of infections daily, we urge Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to donate now in support of frontline health workers wherever they are in the country. They are doing whatever it takes to protect us. We can all play a part in empowering and motivating to function effectively on the job”, Dr Olaokun Soyinka appeals.

He called on public-spirited Nigerians to contribute their quota by visiting www.giving.ng/covid19 to make donations.

Leading the donor’s chart, Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, supported the N1 billion Health Workers’ Fund with N25 million.