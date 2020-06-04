Former Pres. Jonathan felicitates with Gov. Douye Diri at 61

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with the Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri on the occasion of his 61st birthday, describing him as a leader with a good track record.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President noted that Governor Diri has shown dedication and passion for service, and urged him to remain committed and focused on the welfare of the people.

Dr. Jonathan who had worked directly with Senator Diri having appointed him as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in 2006 as the then Governor of Bayelsa State, also described him as a humble, loyal, and faithful servant of the people.

The goodwill message further said: “I felicitate with you and the people of Bayelsa State as you mark your 61st birthday.

“You are a leader and politician, who has distinguished yourself as a humble, loyal, and faithful servant of the people. This is evident in your track record as a former commissioner and a federal lawmaker both in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“As a Governor, you have shown dedication and passion for service; prioritising the welfare of the people in these few months of your administration.

“As you celebrate, I urge you to remain focused and committed on the paths of justice, peace, and service in order to meet the aspirations of all Bayelsans.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you God’s grace, wisdom, peace, and sound health. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”