FRSC to disqualify job applicants with tattoos, others

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Tuesday confirmed that applicants with tattoos, bow and K legs would be disqualified from its ongoing screening.

Oyeyemi disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria while inspecting the screening exercise at Ikeja 9 Brigades Military Cantonment in Lagos on Tuesday.

“In any uniform service, you are not supposed to have tattoo on your body; likewise twisted eyes, bow, K legs and flat foot are not allowed in the service.

“This is because anybody with bow and K legs will not be able to stand and walk for a long period of time.

“In uniform service, you must be able to walk and run long distances in case of emergency.

To save life, you will be required to walk long distances and you won’t be able to perform your duty if you have “K“ or flat leg.

“We have patrol duties for eight hours and rescue exercise can take up to five hours and if you are not fit you can’t do it.

“Likewise pregnant and married women, we can’t take them because that is the rule for uniform services,” Oyeyemi said.

The FRSC boss said that the screening had been going smoothly across the country together with the five states having high concentration of applicants.

“We have states that have high concentration of applicants, like Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Kaduna, Benue, Lagos, Enugu and Oyo States.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far in the exercise.