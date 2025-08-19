With one month left before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State, the camp of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara says it has begun the countdown to his expected return on September 18, 2025.

The governor’s media aide, Jerry Omatsogunwa, disclosed that residents were eager to have Fubara back “to continue the good work he was doing.”

“Expectations for the governor’s return are very high,” Omatsogunwa said. “He had been doing wonderfully well as head of the Rivers State Government. Several projects were ongoing, including the multi-billion-naira Port Harcourt Ring Road, which cuts across about six local government areas.

“The expectation is that these projects will be revived immediately so they don’t suffer setbacks—projects like the Ring Road, the Omoku-Elele Road, the Trans Kalabari Road, and many more. I believe he will want to accelerate them to ensure people get the full benefit of their money.

“So, definitely, expectation is high. From Monday, August 18, the countdown for the return of the most loved governor in Rivers State will begin.”

President Bola Tinubu had, on March 18, 2025, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, his deputy, and members of the House of Assembly. He cited the prolonged political crisis between Fubara and his predecessor and political benefactor, Nyesom Wike, as the reason.

In Fubara’s place, Tinubu appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator, with a mandate to restore political stability.