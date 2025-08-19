Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has commended Nigeria’s security agencies for their recent achievements in the fight against terrorism following the arrest of two top leaders of Ansaru terrorist group.

The arrests of the terrorist leaders were announced by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, last Saturday.

According to Ribadu, the leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, were captured in a “high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation” conducted between May and July 2025.

He said Mahmud Muhammad Usman, identified as the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, was the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and the mastermind of numerous high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance the group’s operations.

Ribadu added that his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri, led the group’s “Mahmudawa” cell, which operates around the Kainji National Park area, a region straddling Niger and Kwara states and extending into the Benin Republic.

The NSA added that their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer, Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the May 1, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura).

Ribadu noted that they were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa, and they maintain active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Reacting to the fear in a post via his official X handle on Tuesday, Obi described the capture of the terrorist leaders as a step in the right direction.

He said the courage and sacrifices of security agents, often under difficult conditions, were a testament to their commitment to securing the country.

“Our gallant officers and men in uniform have shown courage, often under very difficult conditions. Their sacrifices remind us that Nigeria can—and must—be safe for all its citizens. I salute their professionalism and urge that they be better equipped, trained, and motivated to sustain these gains,” he said.

While praising the successes recorded, Obi warned against complacency, stressing that justice must take its course to prevent impunity.

“Beyond arrests, we must remain vigilant. Terrorism and violent criminality thrive when justice is not served, when those arrested are recycled back into society without accountability. Justice must take its full course so that impunity is not encouraged,” he added.

Obi further noted that security remained the bedrock of national development, urging leaders to provide the necessary resources, political will, and support to end insecurity.

“Let this victory remind us that security is the foundation of every meaningful development. A secure Nigeria is possible, and together we must support our security agencies with the right leadership, resources, and political will to end the reign of terror in our land,” he said.

The former Anambra governor reaffirmed his belief in building “a new Nigeria” anchored on peace, justice, and sustainable development.