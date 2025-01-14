The loading cost of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and other refined petroleum products at the depots increased on Monday.

It wasgathered that marketers raised petrol and diesel prices at depots by N43 or 4.74 per cent due to the rising crude oil prices.

Recall that the cost of Brent, the global benchmark for crude, reached $79.76 per barrel on Sunday.

This current situation indicates that filling stations nationwide may adjust their pump prices to reflect the higher costs of refined products.

Data obtained by our correspondent while analysing petrol price movements at loading depots on Monday showed that Swift depot increased its loading price to N950 per litre from N907 last Friday.

Wosbab Depot increased its price to N950 from N909, while Sahara Depot made a similar change to N950 from the N910 it sold a litre of petrol last Friday.

Also, a private depot, Shellplux, increased its loading costs to N960 from N908. Chipet Depot asked retailers to pay N960 per litre to receive products. It sold at N908 per litre last week Friday.

Nipco Depot increased its price by N38 from N912 to N950 while the Matrix Warri Depot increased its cost from N925 per litre to N945.

Our correspondent also gathered that marketers who picked products from the Dangote refinery and resell to other retailers increased their costs to N923 per litre despite picking products from the refinery at N899 per litre.

For diesel, some loading depot prices including Stockgap depot increased its price from N1,080 to N1,150. Ibeto Depot approved an increase from N1,050 to N1,150 per litre. Sahara Depot sold its product at N1,150 from N1,045 last week.

Nipco Depot increased its price to N1,150 from N1,120 while Optima Depot approved a N72 increase to N1,120 per litre from N1,048.

The average increase in depot prices for PMS stands at approximately 7-10 per cent while AGO prices have surged by 5-10 per cent, depending on the depot and location.

Reacting in an earlier interview, an oil and gas expert, Olatide Jeremiah, said depots are poised to increase the loading price of refined petroleum products.

Jeremiah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of petroleumprice.ng, said, “It implies that there is a possibility of increased fuel prices, particularly diesel prices.

“As of Friday, when Brent crude neared $80, prices selectively increased in some depots in Lagos, and on Monday, prices might be jacked up by importers because a large chunk of oil marketers import petroleum products and Brent crude is a major determining factor in the refining process.”

Another marketer, Bayo Adelaja said, “Depot rates have escalated sharply, and this is directly affecting pump prices. Consumers should expect further fluctuations in the coming weeks,” he noted.

With depot rates showing no signs of stabilising, the coming weeks may bring further adjustments, emphasising the need for long-term strategies to mitigate the impact on consumers and the economy. – Punch.