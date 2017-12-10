Fuel scarcity ahead of Yuletide an act of cruelty, says NLC

The organised labour has described the current fuel scarcity in the country as an act of cruelty that could not be justified.

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the timing of the scarcity was not lost on the people as it was intended to maximise pain and profit at Christmas season because of the biggest movement of people, goods and services.

Wabba said, “The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns the prevailing scarcity of petroleum products across the country leading to avoidable pain and suffering.

“Diverse reasons have been given for this scarcity but no reason is good enough for the present wave of suffering inflicted on the citizenry via scarcity of petroleum products.

“We at the Nigeria Labour Congress consider this scarcity as an act of cruelty and sabotage from which a few privileged are benefitting.

“The timing of this artificial scarcity is not lost on us as it is intended to maximise pain and profit since it is a well-known fact that the Christmas season witnesses the biggest movement of people, goods and services”.