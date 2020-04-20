Funke Akindele turns coronavirus advocate

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has broken the silence since she was convicted with her husband on 6 April for holding a birthday party amidst Coronavirus lockdown in Lagos.

The actress was arrested by the police on 5 April and arraigned at the Ogba Magistrate Court along with her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz the following day.

They were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each for the offence.

Since then, she had remained silent until few days ago when she uploaded a new photo on her Instagram page.

But on Sunday, Akindele released a video on Twitter, charging all to join the battle against Coronavirus by observing strictly the rules of social distancing.

“Thank you so much for all the love, supports, feedback support, I really appreciate, this past few weeks have been a learning time, but we must keep moving forward,

“My dear friend, Coronavirus is real, we all must continue to collaborate with the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government by staying at home, staying safe and wash our hands regularly and maintain social distancing to contain the virus.

“A lot us are so used to ourselves that we fail to maintain social distancing, but trust me, it is very important at this time, social distancing will help to curb spread of Coronavirus, prevention is better than cure, my heart goes out to those who had lost love ones.

“To our health workers, we can’t tank you enough, I pray this pandemic will pass us soon, those living in fear and uncertainty daily, we are in this together, let us stay at home and stay safe,” she said.