COVID-19: Heritage Bank adopts business continuity mgt strategy to meet customers’ needs

Heritage Bank Plc has disclosed that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and employees are amongst the most pressing business needs, as the world grapple with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on human lives, businesses and economies.

In view of this development, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo in his message to customers, explained that the bank has adapted to the changing environment swiftly to offer more seamless services that is usable and accessible without interruption.

According to him, the bank adopted a systemic business continuity management strategy, as a crisis response measures in place to minimise and manage the risk arising from the disease and ensure that the payment infrastructure and logistics to maintain seamless operations are readily available.

He stated that despite the cessation movement by the Federal Government to contain the spread, “Heritage Bank remains resolute to continually serve you seamlessly despite prohibitions imposed on physical contact through our bouquet of electronic products which have been made available on notable mobile stores and our website (www.hbng.com).

Sekibo, who reiterated that Heritage Bank is people focused, noted that a percentage of its workforce work from the business offices to carryout duties which cannot be executed remotely, whilst others work remotely from home for safety.

He further stated that efforts were ongoing via the bank’s intranet and other channels to keep staff and customers up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 information and provide clear direction and guidance expected of workers and customers.

“All Heritage Bank staff have been trained in safety and protection measures and I will make it a responsibility that our organization continues to practice goof hygiene, through frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, and practicing social distancing during and beyond the pandemic.

“We have setup a COVID-19 Support Centre to offer COVID-19 safety tips to all our customers during this period, in support of the efforts of the Government and relevant bodies. Please send any information relating to the COVID-19 pandemic via these channels: E-mail: HeritageBankCovid19Support@hbng.com and contact number: 01-2369099,” the bank’s helmsman stated.

Sekibo, who said, “we are in this together,” noted that the world are inspired by the selfless health workers on the frontlines; whilst commending them for their self-sacrificing and bravery in the fight to contain the spread of the virus to keep the world safe and inhabitable.

Meanwhile, the MD, who expressed his heartfelt wish for full recovery of those affected directly or indirectly by the virus, stated, “it is my supreme hope that the global halt comes to an end and that its cause, the virus, is vanquished sooner than later. I know that when this happens, we will rise from it all, stronger, as we started together.”