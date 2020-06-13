Ganduje relaxes Kano lockdown, re-opens sports viewing centres

As leagues across Europe resume, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed for the re-opening of all sports viewing centres in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, said the governor also directed the proprietors of the viewing centres to observe all protocols enunciated by health workers.

According to the statement, the governor disclosed this Friday when the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association, Kano State, paid him a courtesy call at his office, urging for ease of the lockdown order for the Centres.

The governor equally donated forty thousand (40,000) face masks for the distribution in their viewing centres, so as to strengthen observance of the laid down protocols.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back, through reinvigorating commercial and other business activities in the state, that I have directed all viewing centres to be re-opened from today,” he said.

He also warned that, as gather youth at the centres, they must make sure they use the centres as platforms to create awareness among youth on ways to help tame the pandemic.

The state chairman of the association, Sharu Rabi’u Ahlan, commended Governor Ganduje’s effort in the state response against COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Your Excellency on behalf of all our members we are appreciative of your unrelenting effort to human development, especially youth, in the state.”

“We are grateful for the face masks His Excellency gave us. And we promise to abide by all the protocols Sir. Our members are always supportive of your policies. And we are in good working relationship with the state Ministry of Information and the state Censorship Board.”