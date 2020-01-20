Ganduje, Tambuwal win at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the 2019 election of the Kano and Sokoto States governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the Governor of Kano State and the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State respeively.

A seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Abba Yusuf to challenge the victory of the governor at the March 2019 poll.

Justice Sylvster Ngwuta, who delivered the lead judgment of the apex court, held that Yusuf failed to demonstrate any cogent reason to warrant the setting aside of both the judgments of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had both affirmed the victory of Ganduje and his party, the All Progressives Congress in the election in the state.

Meanwhile, Party members and supporters of the People Democratic Party(PDP) and Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Monday were in jubilant mood in Sokoto over the affirmation of the Governor’s election by the Supreme Court.

Many of them trooped out in joy in the metropolis, some of them riding motorcycles stylishly to express solidarity for the pronouncement. .

Though, the ancient seat of the caliphate had been calm and peaceful before the verdict, most pupils and students did not turnout for school on Monday over anxiety on possible outbreak of violence.

In Mabera area, youths gathered in clusters and groups celebrating and singing ” Sai Mutawalle, Sai Mutawalle ” , all the way going round the area peacefully.

Some supporters displayed the PDP flag while others held the poster of the Governor, chanting political victory slogans heading for the Government House.

However, the security situation has been stable as officers and men of the Police and NSCDC were noticed at strategic flash points.

Others were busy patrolling and monitoring jubilant across the streets.

” Today marks the end of the entire process. We are glad and wish to express our gratitude to Allah for the verdict that favoured us”, a jubilant told our correspondent.

” I don’t know what to say to you Danjarida(journalist). I had a sleepless night praying and Allah has accepted my prayer for our governor and party. Na ji dadi( I am happy). Mutawalle will continue till 2023 when we shall back him again for his next ambitious,” a female core loyalist and supporter of Tambuwal said.

The Government House, Sokoto is also in a festive mood as political heavyweights made their way to the main gate, prepared to celebrate.