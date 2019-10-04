GOCOP elects EXCO for new tenure

Mr Dotun Oladipo, Publisher of The Eagle Online has been re-elected as the President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP.

He was returned unopposed at the Guild’s annual general meeting on Thursday in Lagos through affirmation alongside other members of the executive committee elected in 2017.

Sequel to a unanimous view that the Oladipo-led executive committee performed creditably well, Horatius Egua, Publisher of The BridgeNews moved a motion to return the exco members unopposed and was seconded by Yinka Aderibigbe, Publisher of Sunrise.ng

Other officers re-elected are Maureen Chigbo, Publisher of Real News Magazine (Deputy President); Danlami Nmodu, Publisher of Newsdiaryonline (General Secretary); Collins Edomoruse, Publisher of Metrowatch Online (Deputy General Secretary); Olumide Iyanda, Publisher of QED (Publicity Secretary); Segun Adeleye, Publisher of World Stage Online (Financial Secretary) and Janet Mba Afolabi, Publisher of Scroll Magazine as Treasurer.

The election of the new executive committee for another two-year term (2019 – 2021) was superintended by Ken Ugbechie, Publisher of The Economist and assisted by Akeem Oyetunji, Publisher of Prompt News Online.

The new executive will be sworn in on Friday, October 4, during the Third Annual Conference of GOCOP, holding at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.