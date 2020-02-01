Gokada, Max riders protest okada ban in Lagos

Thousands of motorcycle riders working for Gokada and Max, on Friday, protested at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The riders, who carried placards with different inscriptions, demanded the suspension of the planned ban on motorcycle and tricycle riders in 15 local council areas of the state.

The riders lamented that the ban would not only take their means of livelihood but also render them jobless.

They later submitted a petition to the lawmakers, who came out to address them.

The member representing Alimosho Constituency, Bisi Yusuf, who represented the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, urged them to obey the law pending when the House would look into their petition.