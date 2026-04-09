Goodnews Naija Podcast, a digital platform dedicated to highlighting positive, uplifting stories and innovations from Nigeria recently hosted renowned entrepreneur and business thought leader, Golibe Ilechukwu on its ‘Building in Nigeria’ series, taking him on in an engaging and impactful conversation that highlighted entrepreneurship, digital growth, and the bright future for African entrepreneurs.

Golibe who is a business speaker, entrepreneur, author, and African business thought leader, and has helped generate over $10 million in sales globally, is the founder of Sales School Africa, and is recognized for pioneering digital marketing across the continent.

He was also recently presented with the African Choice award for his consistency in the entrepreneurship space.

Announcing this, the Goodnews Naija Podcast team expressed their delight at hosting the young Nigerian entrepreneur to explore several topics including marketing misconceptions among African entrepreneurs, what separates businesses that scale from those that struggle, the importance of profitable sales systems, and why digital skills remain one of Africa’s biggest opportunities.

Memunat Oladepo, producer of Goodnews Naija Podcast, said: “Having Golibe on the podcast was an absolute privilege. His insights are practical, inspiring, and a reminder of the immense potential that lies within Nigerian entrepreneurs. We are excited to premiere the full episode at 6 PM on April 8, 2026.”

Host of the episode, Damilola Kehinde, added: “Every conversation with Golibe reminds us why Africa is a land of opportunity. From his experiences to the lessons he shares, our listeners are in for a treat that will motivate and empower them.”

This feature underscores Goodnews Naija Podcast’s commitment to spotlighting voices that celebrate Nigerian innovation, resilience, and positive impact.

It would be recalled that Goodnews Naija recently launched Building in Nigeria, a documentary-style series aimed at spotlighting entrepreneurs and businesses contributing to economic activity and job creation across the country.

The series explores the realities of running and scaling businesses in Nigeria, featuring founders, operators, and innovators across sectors including manufacturing, services, agriculture, and sustainability.