Gombe governor sets up committee to recover govt property

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has constituted a seven-man committee to recover all government property illegally acquired from March 10, 2019.

The committee’s terms of reference include to investigate the propriety or otherwise of disposal of any government property from March 10; to determine the process followed in the disposal of the property; to recover property found to be improperly disposed of and to make any other recommendations it deems necessary that will forestall future occurrence.

The committee, which has Peter Bilal as its chairman, also has Mr Dauda Zambuk, Usman Mohammed, Obel Yaji, and representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as members.