Gov. Abiodun pardons Amosun, others for attempts to sabotage guber bid

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said he has forgiven his predecessor Ibikunle Amosun and others who tried to sabotage his candidacy.

He spoke at a thanksgiving service held in his honour at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

According to him, he held no malice against anyone who was against his emergence as governor, saying that whatever role anyone might have played was predestined.

He said that he has forgiven all those who at one time or the other did what he termed as actions meant to sabotage his ambition to be governor.

He commended the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka for his sportsmanship.

“I don’t hold malice against anyone. Anyone who thinks I do, should know now that I don’t hold any form of malice against them. I have forgiven such people. I am not out to hunt anyone. Anyone who did hurt me in the past only did that to allow the will of God to come to pass. I am using this medium to let them know that I have forgiven them,” he said.

On the welfare of workers, the governor said he would in the next few days announce the date salaries would be paid every month, whether allocation comes from the Federal Allocation Account Committee account or not.

“In the next two days, I will tell you when you will get your salaries every month and it won’t fail irrespective of if allocation comes or not.

“All salaries would be paid as at when due. Gratuities will be paid those that are being owed. Why will anyone go to work and not earn salary? Our government will not owe salaries, all salaries being owed, we will start paying until we offset them all. Our pensioners too will get their gratuity. All deductions being deducted from workers salaries will be remitted as at when due,” he said.

However, the Chief Imam of Gbagura land and Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Kamarudeen Balogun charged Abiodun not to listen to sycophants, but to make the Bible and the Quran his companion in order to succeed.

The Imam said Abiodun’s emergence as governor has placed an enormous responsibility on him to live up to expectation.

“There is nothing in that position. You are there today, tomorrow, you will leave the place. But what are the things you want to be remembered for, the legacies you want to leave behind? We will continue to pray for you, don’t do anything that will make us to stop praying, fulfill your promises,” he said.

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, on his own part appreciated God that made it possible for the governor to emerge, urging him to keep to all his electioneering campaign promises.