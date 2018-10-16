Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) acknowledging cheers from his supporters during the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection sensitization programme, tagged “Operation Get Your PVC Now” organised by Voters’ Support Group (VSG) Enugu West Senatorial District, held in Oji-River Local Government Area, yesterday

October 16, 2018 0

R-L: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, with his wife, Monica; the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; state’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, during a Mass at the Government House Chapel to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary, yesterday.