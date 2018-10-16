Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) acknowledging cheers from his supporters during the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection sensitization programme, tagged “Operation Get Your PVC Now” organised by Voters’ Support Group (VSG) Enugu West Senatorial District, held in Oji-River Local Government Area, yesterday

Related Articles
General Manager, Upstream Gas of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Mrs. Yemi Famori; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru; and President, Nigeria Gas Association, Mr. Dada Thomas, at the opening session of the 2018 NGA Conference in Abuja… on Monday.
October 16, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, at the airport reception for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when the latter visited Enugu for the 19th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, yesterday.
October 3, 2018
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (middle) with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left), inspecting the locally produced goods exhibited during the Enugu edition of the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with the state government, in Enugu, yesterday.
October 2, 2018