Gov. Ikpeazu pleads for understanding over salaries, pensions

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has pleaded with pensioners in the state, as well as workers of the various agencies, to be patient with him over the pensions and salaries owed them.

Ikpeazu, in an early morning broadcast, assured the retirees and workers that his administration was taking steps to pay them.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to plead with pensioners for their patience as steps are being taken to ensure a more efficient pension-administration regime in Abia State.

“All ministries, agencies and departments in Abia State have received their July 2019 salaries and are set to receive their August 2019 salaries by the end of this month.

“The workers being owed salaries are mostly staff of agencies that receive monthly subventions from the state government and that were expected to manage their affairs including payment of staff salaries.

“As the father to all, I will not leave the staff of these agencies to suffer.

“I have set up a committee headed by the Head of Service of Abia State, Onyii Wamah, to work out modalities for the liquidation of the arrears so that they can be up to date like their MDA counterparts.

“We are also reviewing the operations of all revenue-generating agencies in Abia State to ensure their financial discipline.”