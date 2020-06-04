Gov. Ugwuanyi a wonderful leader, says Ooni of Ife

…donates motorized fumigators to fight COVID-19

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunlusi, Ojaja II, has extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a “wonderful” leader whose hospitality is second to none.

The Ooni spoke through his delegation who represented him at the Government House, Enugu, to deliver four modular motorized fumigators donated by him to the Enugu State government, as part of his contributions to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Presenting the equipment, leader of the delegation, Princess Fadekemi Fadojutimi, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the hospitality he has shown to us”, disclosing that the Imperial Majesty’s decision to donate the fumigators was borne out of his selfless service for the country.

Stressing that “COVID-19 is real”, Princess Fadojutimi maintained that the Ooni of Ife is committed to joining hands with the government in fighting the pandemic.

She disclosed that the equipment was “locally produced right at the back of the Ooni’s palace”, adding that the chemical is “body-friendly” and not harmful to health.

While emphasizing the importance “to disinfect our environments”, Princess Fadojutimi explained that the modular motorized fumigator “has a droplet that kills germs or virus”.

She stated that they can be used to fumigate markets or other public areas where people gather, pointing out that “we also have a drone that covers above the normal surface”.

“The chemical like I said is very body-friendly. It is a solution that was mixed with sodium and hydrochloride. So it is not harmful to the body”, she said.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thanked the Ooni of Ife for the gesture and his steadfastness in thinking outside the box to proffer ideas on how to fight the pandemic in the country.

She pointed out that the invention will not only assist in containing the spread of the virus, but will also create employment for Nigerians, saying: “We cannot thank him enough; we pray for him and wholeheartedly accept these donations”.

Other members of the delegation include, HRM Oba Awosunle Tokunbo Babatunde (The Eleyesi of Ejesiyka), Mr. Morakinyo Daramola, Ayoyemi Osumeye and Mr. Dipo Adeyemi.

The Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Sam Ngene, his information counterpart, Hon. Jeff Mbah, the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, his counterparts in the ministries of Gender Affairs and Social Development, Transport, Agriculture and Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, Rt. Hon. Matthias Ekweremadu, Hon. Matthew Idu and Mrs. Mabel Agbo respectively and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe, were present at the event.