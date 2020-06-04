tanbic IBTC supports Akwa Ibom govt to combat COVID-19

As the need arises for the establishment of additional testing centres across the country, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has partnered Inoyo Toro Foundation NGO), a Non-Governmental Organisation, to support the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The leading full services financial institution has donated the sum of N20 million towards the set up of certified testing centre in the State.

Speaking on the rationale behind the donation, Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC said: “Now more than ever before, the country needs every available resource to fight this pandemic. In recent times, the country has experienced an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. This is one of the reasons we decided to donate to the state towards fighting this pandemic. We have no doubt that the the establishment of the centre will help in diagnosis of the virus, which would then form the basis for treatment.”

Responding on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State government, Dr. Domic Ukpong, Health Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State said: “Akwa Ibom State Government is grateful to Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holding PLC, who in partnership with Inoyo Toro Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization focused on human capital development, has committed to extending support in laboratory equipment to the state for the establishment of a testing center. This will ensure early testing of suspected cases and accurate diagnosis of Covid-19.”

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC also donated the sum of N250 million to the Central Bank of Nigeria-led organised private sector driven initiative to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation is also supporting other initiatives towards fighting the COVID-19 scourge.