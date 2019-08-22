Governors meet over NFIU guidelines on LG funds

State governors held a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday to review developments on the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) guidelines on local government funds and other critical issues.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The NFIU had on May 6, 2019 issued the ‘Guidelines to Reduce Vulnerabilities Created by Cash Withdrawals from Local Government Funds throughout Nigeria,’ which stopped governors from tampering with funds meant for local government areas. The guidelines took effect from June 1.

The meeting was also to get feedback on governors’ meeting with African Development Bank and Chinese investors.

The meeting was also to discuss how to sustain progress made in polio eradication and managing Post-Declaration Relapse, Asset Management Company of Nigeria collaboration with states on asset disposal.

The meeting was also to receive briefing from Transmission Company of Nigeria on Transmission Expansion Plan and its potential in improving power supply in states.

Those in attendance were the NGF deputy chairman and governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Umaru Finitiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Others are Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dairu Ishiaku (Taraba), Abubakar Badaru, (Jigawa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Prof.Babafana Umara (Borno) and deputy governor of Cross-River, Prof Ivira Esu.