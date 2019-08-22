Nuremberg: FG offers travel advice to govt officials

Following the recent attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, the Federal Government has offered travel advice as precautionary measures against such occurrence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged government officials travelling abroad to inform the ministry and Nigerian missions in destination countries of their travel schedules to ensure their security and safety.

In a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, the government, while condemning the attack, reminded all dignitaries to endeavour to bring to the notice of the Ministry and Missions abroad, their impending travel schedules.

Nwonye added that the reminder was to enable the ministry scrutinise thoroughly, the security status of the organisations inviting them for the meeting.

Nwonye also said the measure will also provide an opportunity to make adequate preparation, as well as take concrete steps to ensure that host law enforcement agencies are on hand to guarantee their comprehensive security.