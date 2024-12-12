Greece is grappling with a huge labour shortage, with an estimated 300,000 job vacancies across various sectors, many of which have traditionally been filled by foreign workers.

The scarcity spans industries ranging from tourism to construction and technology, posing challenges to the nation’s economy.

The tourism sector, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of Greece’s GDP, is among the hardest hit.

The industry is in dire need of workers for roles such as pot washers, waiters, cleaners, chefs, spa staff, and office workers to sustain its crucial contribution to the economy.

The construction sector is also struggling, facing shortages of skilled labour including welders, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and heavy machinery operators. Moreover, the tech industry seeks highly specialized professionals, such as machine learning engineers and systems security experts, to meet growing demands.

Vangelis Kanellopoulos, CEO of WorkInGreece, a platform connecting businesses with global talent, noted the mounting pressure on employers.

“Over 2,000 businesses of all sizes are actively seeking staff from around the world through our platform,” Kanellopoulos revealed.

On the other side, the platform currently has over 35,000 job seekers from 11 countries looking for employment opportunities in Greece.

However, navigating the hiring of foreign workers remains complex. Businesses must adhere to a stringent legal framework, including obtaining permits to employ non-Greek workers.

Prospective employees also face administrative hurdles, such as securing work visas, Tax Identification Numbers, Social Security Numbers, and, in some cases, a European Union Blue Card.

“The existing legal framework presents many challenges,” Kanellopoulos told Kathimerini News, highlighting the bureaucratic difficulties that complicate efforts to address the labour gap.

As Greece strives to attract and integrate foreign workers, stakeholders emphasize the need for streamlined processes to sustain vital industries and bolster the country’s economic resilience.