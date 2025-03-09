The Impacthive Centre for Accountability, Democracy and Rights (ICADAR) has condemned the reckless lawlessness exhibited by armed military personnel during the infamous assault on the headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) in Lagos on Thursday morning.

The Executive Director, Bello Isha, in a statement on Saturday stated that “It is with deep concern that we learned of fully armed Air Force personnel, reportedly led by an Air Vice Marshal, launching a violent invasion of a corporate office, resulting in the assault of innocent workers, including pregnant women. Such flagrant breaches of conduct by military personnel not only undermine the rule of law but also instill fear in the communities they are meant to serve.

“We wish to reiterate that Nigeria is not a jungle; it is a nation governed by laws, principles, and respect for human rights. The unprovoked aggression demonstrated by these military personnel contradicts the very values we strive to uphold as citizens of this great nation. The principle of legality demands that all actions, especially those taken by state actors, must conform to established legal standards and respect the rights and dignity of every Nigerian citizen.

“This reckless conduct is not only an abuse of power but an affront to the principles of accountability, democracy, and human dignity for which we stand. ICADAR firmly believes that no individual or group is above the law, and this incident reflects a dangerous precedent in the way military personnel interact with civilians. The use of force in a corporate environment is not only unjustifiable but reveals systemic failures in governance and accountability within our armed forces.

“We call on the relevant authorities, including the Nigerian government and military leadership, to thoroughly investigate this incident. Those responsible for orchestrating and executing this unwarranted aggression must be identified, held accountable, and made to face the full wrath of the law. Furthermore, measures should be instituted to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future, reinforcing the principle that all citizens deserve protection from unlawful violence, irrespective of the perpetrators’ uniform.

“ICADAR stands in solidarity with all who have suffered from this deplorable incident. We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and to advocate for accountability and justice in the face of such egregious acts”, the statement added.